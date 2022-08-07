October 31, 1932 – June 30, 2022

Rotan, TX – Gordon “Scotty” Daniel, 89, passed away on June 30, 2022.

A funeral service took place at 10 a.m. on July 06, at The First Baptist Church in Rotan.

Scotty was born on Oct. 31, 1932 in Houston to Roy Earl Daniel and Ethel Launa Daniel. He completed high school in 1950 in Albuquerque, NM and went on to Baylor University, where he graduated in 1954 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He met his wife, Erma Lee Branch, while at Baylor and the two married in 1958 at the First Baptist Church of Rotan.

After graduation, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force and was assigned to Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene. During this period, he flew the B-47 bomber as part of Strategic Air Command and participated in Cold War activities.

During one of his trips to Vietnam, a cargo plane full of medical evacuation patients he was flying was shot by enemy fire. Their lives were saved due to his quick actions and expert pilot skills. His heroic actions earned him the Distinguished Flying Cross. After being on active duty in the USAF, he transitioned to the USAF Reserves in 1952. He joined American Airlines as a pilot and continued to fly in the USAF reserves once a month.

He spent most of his career as a pilot for Braniff Airlines, while living in Bowie. During his time in Bowie, he also ran a fruit farm and cattle ranch with his family. He completed his career as a pilot with Australian Airlines out of Melbourne, Australia, where he retired in 1992 from both the airline and USAF Reserves. He then moved to Rotan and lived there until his passing. During his time in Rotan, he built airplanes, inspired the community with his insights and stories, developed a wind farm north of Rotan and spent time with his beloved wife.

Scotty was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Roy Earl Daniel, Jr.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of sixty-four years, Erma Lee Daniel; children, Dale and Carole Daniel and Liesel and Greg Gruben and grandchildren, Jacob Lehrer, Joshua Lehrer, Olivia Daniel and Garrett Daniel.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the church of your choice.

Arrangement entrusted to Weathersbee-Ray Funeral Home of Rotan.

