Jackrabbits have three named to All-State team

Even with the season ending almost two months ago, there is still some news from the Bowie baseball team.

The Texas Sports Writers Association just named the 2022 All-State teams and three Jackrabbits were on the honorable mention team.

Graduating player and outfielder Jake Fallis was on the team.

Incoming senior players Carson Sanders at third base and Kynan DeMoss at second base were also named.

Bowie went on the second best playoff run in school history, making it to the regional finals before losing to state runners-up Brock.

On the way the unheralded Jackrabbits upset state-ranked teams Wall and Shallowater despite finishing third in their district.

To see pictures of all three players, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.