Jammin’ at the Justin taking on Elvis

Jammin’ at the Justin goes Elvis July 23 as organizers have invited musicians who know Elvis songs to attend and share them. Jumpsuits and sideburns are optional according to organizers.

These free musical evenings are at the H.J. Justin Community Room in downtown Nocona. Entertainment begins at 6 p.m. and guests are invited to bring something to eat and drink.

Tips are donated to local charities. This Saturday the July tips will be donated to the Clear Choice Pregnancy Resource Center, which serves all of Montague County.