August 6, 1949 – July 14, 2022

BOWIE – Jeffrey B. Bentley, 72, died on July 14, 2022 in Wichita Falls.

A funeral service will take place at a later date.

Bentley was born Aug. 6, 1949 in Temple to I.J. and Nancy Bunnell Bentley. He attended Temple High School where he was awarded two national science awards, played football and baseball and was class favorite. He graduated from the University of Texas in Austin and started a career in the oil and gas industry.

In 1985, Bentley won a Texas Monthly Bum Steer Award and an advertising award with selling Texas Mesquite to Harrod’s of London and Neiman Marcus. He loved traveling back roads in search of antiques and ran Wagonseller’s antiques in Salado, TX for many years.

He is preceded in death by his parents and niece, Sherilynn Bentley.

He is survived by his life-long companion, Roulene Wagonseller; daughter, Jennifer Lundy; son, Jeff Hankins; brother, J.V. Bentley; five grandchildren; two nieces and two great-nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.