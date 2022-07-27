July Jam offers fun for all the family

July Jam

If you are looking for a “Chickin’, pickin’, fiddlin’, dancing good time,” then July Jam is for you.

This popular annual fundraising evening for the Oct. 1 Chicken and Bread Days Fiddle Contest will be at 6 p.m. on July 30 at the Silver Strings Entertainment Center at 500 North Smythe.

Tickets are $12 to enjoy a chicken meal and an evening of live fiddle music from some of the very performers who will compete in October. Dancers also are welcome to boot scoot.

Come hungry and be ready to outbid your neighbors at the silent auction filled with unique items or stop by for a great meal and fellowship.

Poker Cruise

The Piston Heads Auto Club of Bowie will roll out its second annual July Jam Poker Cruise for July 30.

The cruise will start at 8:30 a.m. at Bowie Plaza. Organizers state this is a cruise not a “release run.”

Sign-in time is 8:30 a.m. at $5 per hand. Buy as many hands as you would like to compete. The start is at 9 a.m. after selecting your first card.

This will be a 60-mile round trip cruise with three stops. There will be a 10-minute break at each stop for everyone to draw cards.

The route will be announced and ends back at the start. Some 50% of the proceeds go to the winning hand with the rest to the July Jam fundraiser to support the Oct. 1 Chicken and Bread Days Fiddling Contest. Players will be back in plenty of time to enjoy the July Jam at the Silver Strings Center at 6 p.m. Saturday night.