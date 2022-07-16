Lake structures’ ordinance tabled, land sale hits obstacle

By BARBARA GREEN

It’s unclear if the proposed ordinance that would allow structures such as boat docks and boat houses on the Bowie Reservoir side of Lake Amon G. Carter will go any further as several council members think $10,000 is too high for a permit to build.

The prospect of selling the nearly 24.35 acres of city land on the newer side of the lake also appears to be on hold. Council members went into executive session to discuss the land and consult with its attorney. Twenty minutes later it returned to open session and took no action.

City Manager Bert Cunningham said on Wednesday the city received a letter and the former owners of the land believe the land should go back to them since it was not used for the lake. He anticipates the city will retain an attorney to address the issue.

