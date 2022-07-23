Libraries prepare to wrap up summer programs

The final summer reading program for the Bowie Public Library will be the Raingutter Regatta at 10 a.m. July 26 at the Bowie Community Center.

The children will race their boats down inflatable rain gutters using straws.

Children will be given a reading log to bring with them to each program. If they bring their log they will be entered into a drawing for tickets to Castaway Cove courtesy of The Bowie News. Each child also receives a book at the end of the series.

Due to the book sale the final teen program day was moved to 1 p.m. on July 29 at the library. It will be bottle lid art day.

The Nocona Library also wraps up its season with a program at 10 a.m. on July 27. Enter to win Castaway Cove tickets from The Bowie News also when you bring your reading log.

Both libraries are using the theme, “Oceans of Possibilities,” with programs on boats, sharks, aquarium crafts and many other activities.