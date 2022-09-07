Looking back at Bowie’s Brandon Workman

During the rest of 2022, The Bowie News will be celebrating its 100th anniversary. There will be many activities throughout the year.

Sports Rewind will offer up a few sports headlines from the past 100 years of Bowie News coverage including its predecessor The Bowie Booster.

This week will look back at some stories of the most recent professional athlete to come from the area. Brandon Workman graduated from Bowie in 2007 before he went to play baseball at the University of Texas and then play the last nine years in the major leagues, winning two World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox in 2013 and 2018.

He is hosting a local baseball clinic July 13-14 at the high school baseball field.

The clinic will address hitting, fielding and pitching with instruction from former MLB and professional players. It will be in age groups for: 6-10, 11-14 and 15-plus. Fees for the clinic are $100 for the youngest group, $125 for the middle and $150 for the older group.

Register to play by email by July 9 to: BrandonWorkmanRealtor@gmail.com.

Nov. 8, 2006, The Bowie News

Headline: Texas Signs Workman

All-state pitcher Brandon Workman signed a letter of intent to play for the University of Texas after graduation. The senior right-hander led the Jackrabbit baseball team to a district championship last season and joins a string of Bowie pitcher to embark on a post-high school careers over the last few years. Workman is the first in Bowie High School history to earn a baseball scholarship from a Division I school. Workman was joined by his dad, Dennis, Bowie Baseball Coach Kelly Shackelford, Athletic Director Brad Keck, his mother, Amy, and assistant baseball coach Brad McIntire.

May 10, 2007, The Bowie News

Headline: Workman Ks clinch bi-district

Breckenridge handed Bowie a 13-4 route in game two of Friday and Saturday’s three-game series for bi-district, but the Jackrabbits overcame the swing in momentum in game three, grabbing the title two game to one.

With a first inning, three-run homer from Austin Reading, and utilizing ace Brandon Workman to close, Bowie set the ton for the series early on, forcing Breckenridge into a comeback situation, 4-3.

Workman also was key in closing the series against a less worked Breckenridge pitcher. Workman logged 18 strikeouts in game three for the win, 4-1.

“That was kind of the game plan, to have the lead in the fifth inning and then put Workman in there to relieve,” said Coach Kelly Shakelford.

Bo Slaton opened for the Jackrabbits, taking the win.

Heath Myers led off with a double to open game one, Friday in Windthorst, and moved to third on a Breckenridge throwing error on a pick-off attempt. Garytt Robinson followed with a single to score Myers.

With Garytt on third and Workman on second, Reading sent his first home run of the season sailing over the left field fence to put Bowie up 4-0. It would be just enough to hold off the Buckaroos.

As Breckenridge moved to within one run of extra innings, the Bucks sent their final batter to the plate – seventh inning, two outs, bases loaded. With a full count, Workman caught the Breckenridge batter swinging at a changeup. Had the batter not swung, he would have walked.

The plan was never put into play in game two. The Jackrabbits could not pull ahead.

Entering game two with a 1-0 lead in the series, Bowie allowed Breckenridge four runs across the second and third innings, but narrowed the Buckaroos lead to one in the fourth.

Hit by a pitch to get on base and advancing on a Kasey Kerr sacrifice bunt, Clinton Lane scored Bowie’s first run, taking advantage of a pass ball. With Bear Treadway walked and Ben Robbins landing a single, Breckenridge walked Heath Myers to load the bases. Brandon Workman followed with a two-RBI single.

Breckenridge pulled ahead 5-3 in the bottom of the fourth.

Bowie’s fourth and final run came on a groundball from Kerr in the fifth inning, allowing Austin Reading room to score.

“It was a real tight game until the sixth inning,” said Shackelford.

It was then that Breckenridge pulled away as Bowie gave up seven runs on five hits and one error.

“They really hit the ball hard and we had a couple of errors to compound it,” said Shackelford of the game.

Bowie made four pitching changes in game two, fighting sore arms and wet baseballs as a mist settled in.

“The only thing that scared me was the momentum that they had the second game,” said Shackelford.

With a third inning RBI single, Breckenridge took the lead, but it would be the teams only run.

It took Bowie until the fifth inning to get on the board. The first Jackrabbit run came on a Workman RBI double to score Ben Robbins.

In the seventh, the Jackrabbits scored three more. Workman scored Myers on a RBI single. In the same play, Robinson scored on a throwing error. With Workman on third, Clinton Lane singled and Reading was walked to load the bases. Breckenridge handed Bowie its final run, walking Bear Treadway for the RBI.

“That just shows this team’s maturity,” said Shackelford of the game three win. “We wanted to play just one game (for bi-district), and, really, it was just like a one-game series.”

July 13, 2013, The Bowie News

Headline: Workman debuts in majors

Patience has paid off for Brandon Workman as the 2007 Bowie graduate made his Major League Baseball debut July 10 for the Boston Red Sox against Seattle.

The right handed pitcher took over in the eighth inning, in relief of Felix Doubront. Workman gave up three runs in the eighth, but settled down to shut out the Mariners in the ninth. The former Jackrabbits recorded his first major league strike out against Seattle’s Jason Bay. He finished the night with four strikeouts.

“That’s not the way I saw it going in my head, but I made some pitches up over the plate and they hit them hard,” Workman said. “I sharpened up a little in my second inning and it was better.”

Workman, 24, is the son of Dennis and Amy Workman. He had an outstanding senior season at Bowie, where he struck out 171 batters in 76 innings of work. He was drafted in the third round by the Phillies right out of high school, but opted to take a scholarship to the University of Texas.

Workman was a valuable member of the Longhorn’s pitching staff and was 12-2 in 104 2/3 innings his junior season. The strong performance led to Boston drafting him 57th overall in 2010.

The pitcher has worked his way up through the system. His rookies season, he pitched 131 innings for the low Class A Greenville Drive with a 3.71 ERA. He struck out 115, while walking 33.

In 2012, he moved to advanced Class A Salem, where he struck out 107 in 107 innings, and then to the Portland Sea Dogs. In five starts with the Sea Dogs, he was 3-1 with 23 strikeouts and five walks. His effort led to him being named Boston’s minor league pitcher of the year.

Workman was promoted to Boston’s Triple A team, the Pawtucket Red Sox. After moving to Pawtucket, he went 3-1 with a 2.80 ERA over six starts, striking out 34 in 35 1/3 innings.

Workman got a taste of the majors in March when he started a spring game for the Red Sox against Philadelphia. He pitched for three innings, striking out one, walking two and giving up three hits and two runs in a 7-6 victory.

On July 12, Boston announced Workman was being considered to start its July 14 game against Oakland.

November 2, 2013, The Bowie News

Headline: Workman, Sox win series 4-2

It has been a whirlwind year for 2007 Bowie graduate Brandon Workman.

The former Jackrabbit started the 2013 season as a part of the AA Portland Sea Dogs and was later moved to the AAA Pawtucket Red Sox.

In July, he made his debut in the major leagues with Boston. Wednesday, Workman and the Red Sox won the World Series.

“I can’t put into words what it was like to see,” said Kelly Shackelford, Bowie High School principal and former BHS baseball coach. “I really wanted to have been there talking to him in the dugout. I know everyone here would have like to have been able to talk to him and give him encouragement.”

Workman pitched a perfect eighth inning during the decisive sixth game Wednesday. Through the playoffs, he pitched 8.2 innings in seven games with four strikeouts, three walks, seven hits, a run and a 0.00 ERA.

“I told his dad I wasn’t sure who I’m more proud of, him or Brandon,” Shackelford said. “I know his dad has done so much for him over the years. It’s very satisfying seeing all that pay off.”