NCTC receives innovative workforce grant

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Thursday announced more than $5.9 million in Texas Talent Connection grants to 18 innovative workforce skills training and job placement programs in communities across the state including one to North Central Texas College.

These competitive grant awards are administered by the Texas Workforce Investment Council in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism.

The $5,927,532 in Texas Talent Connection grant awards include North Central Texas College: $345,452 for year two of the Business and Industry Leadership Team to Supply Chain and Logistics Education program serving North Central Texas College students in Denton, Cooke, Montague and Young Counties. The grant provides fast-track, accelerated training in supply chain logistics.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.