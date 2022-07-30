Nocona cheerleading wins camp awards

The Nocona cheereading team attended an NCA camp in early June to help get ready for this upcoming season and picked up many awards. (Courtesy photo)

The Nocona High School Cheerleaders attended a National Cheer Association Cheer camp at Tartelton State University on June 6-9.
At camp, the girls did phenomenally and came home with several team and individual awards.
Each night the Lady Indians received a blue ribbon, a superior (highest) rating for their cheer, chant, or band dance.
The list of team awards were: Spirit Stick Winner, Stunt Safely Award, The Herkie Award, National Championship Bid and NFHS Squad Credential.
The following girls also were nominated for the All-American team: Bren Fenoglio, Savannah Wade, Avery Crutsinger, Lexi Romine, Bayler Smith, Graci Brown and Tinley Cable.
Ultimately Cable and Brown were selected to the All-American team while Brown received the Pin it Forward Award.

