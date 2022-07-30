Nocona cheerleading wins camp awards

The Nocona High School Cheerleaders attended a National Cheer Association Cheer camp at Tartelton State University on June 6-9.

At camp, the girls did phenomenally and came home with several team and individual awards.

Each night the Lady Indians received a blue ribbon, a superior (highest) rating for their cheer, chant, or band dance.

The list of team awards were: Spirit Stick Winner, Stunt Safely Award, The Herkie Award, National Championship Bid and NFHS Squad Credential.

The following girls also were nominated for the All-American team: Bren Fenoglio, Savannah Wade, Avery Crutsinger, Lexi Romine, Bayler Smith, Graci Brown and Tinley Cable.

Ultimately Cable and Brown were selected to the All-American team while Brown received the Pin it Forward Award.

