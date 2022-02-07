Nocona, Saint Jo plan fireworks shows

Celebrate the nation’s birthday at a pair of organized fireworks shows in Montague County this weekend.

The Nocona Lions Club will host its 55th year of fireworks at Lake Nocona on July 2. The show will be set up at Weldon Robb Park.

Lions accept donations to help offset the expenses of the fireworks, contact a local member or check the club’s Facebook page.

The Saint Jo Volunteer Fire Department presents its annual July 4th Celebration in Boggess Park on July 4.

Families are invited to enjoy a full day of activities at the park including volleyball, basketball and water games all for fun, plus concessions that include hamburgers, hot dogs and snow cones, along with free watermelon.

Bring your chairs or picnic blankets. The fire department also accepts donations to help offset costs.

Earlier in the day the Old Jo’s Firecracker 5K will take off in downtown. Registration starts at 6:30 a.m. and the chip-time race begins at 8 a.m. Persons can register online at GetMeRegistered.com or Runsignup.com.

This is the 14th year for the race that welcomes serious runners, casual runners and walkers. Proceeds go to the co-hosts, the Saint Jo Chamber of Commerce and Easy Street Animal Shelter. Call Camille at 636-236-9044 or or Cindy at 505-320-6119.

Remember no fireworks may be discharged within the city limits of Bowie, Nocona or Saint Jo.