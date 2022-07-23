November election filings begin for ISDs, cities

Filing for the Nov. 8 city and school election ballot will begin July 25 and continue through Aug. 22.

The official final day is Aug. 23, but since that falls on a Saturday the deadline will fall the day before on Aug. 22.

There will be city council races in Bowie and Saint Jo, and school board races in Bowie, Saint Jo, Gold-Burg, Forestburg and Prairie Valley. The Nocona entities conduct their elections in May.

Three places will be on the ballot for the Bowie City Council: Laura Hefley, north ward; Terry Gunter, east ward and Kristi Bates, south. These are two-year terms.

For the Bowie Independent School District, two full-term (three-year) seats are up and one is for two years remaining on the term. Place Three Jeff Jackson and Place Four Daniel Deweber have their terms ending in November.

