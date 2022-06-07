Outdoor movie night features the ‘Minions’

The Minions come to Bowie July 8 as “Despicable Me” is the summer free movie feature presented by the Bowie Community Development Board.

The public is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the evening under the stars. The movie will be shown on a giant inflatable screen in the parking lot at Tarrant and Mason. The family-friendly film of the PG-rated animated, “Despicable Me” will be the feature for movie-goers. This animated adventure comedy starring Steve Carell is the first in a series of films featuring the lovable yellow minions and Gru.

The concession stand will open one hour prior to show time at dusk/dark. For more updates follow BCDB on Facebook or call 940-872-6246.