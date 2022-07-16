Partnership assist homeowners install standby generators to assist grid

Power Solutions Specialists TX and OmniMetrix, LLC, a subsidiary of Acorn Energy Incorporated, announced an innovative partnership to help homeowners who install next-generation standby generators to earn compensation for offering grid relief, known as “demand response,” to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

OmniMetrix, a provider of IoT remote monitoring and control technology that is necessary to enable this capability, partnered with PSS last year to provide monitoring services to Briggs and Stratton back-up power generators sold by PSS.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.