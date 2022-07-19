May 2, 1964 – July 13, 2022

WICHITA FALLS – Robert G. Jones Jr, 58, died on July 13, 2022.

A funeral service will take place at a later date.

Jones was born in Hobbs, NM on May 2, 1964. He graduated from Rider High School in Wichita Falls in 1982. He loved his family doting on nieces and nephews. He worked for the City of Wichita Falls Transportation.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents and sister, Lee Ann Jones.

He is survived by his parents, Robert and Linda Jones, Bowie; sister, Debby Custer, Ardmore, OK; four nieces and nephews; one great-nephew and one great-niece.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.