July 24, 1944 – July 1, 2022

SAINT JO – Roger Henley, 77, died on July 1, 2022 in Gainesville after a 21-year battle with cancer.

Visitation was from 6 – 7 p.m. on July 5, at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona. A graveside service took place at 11 a.m. on July 6, at Nocona Cemetery with Austin Wright officiating.

He was born on July 24, 1944 in Muenster to Travis and Cora Lee Grimes Henley. He raised cattle most of his life and was a member of the Church of Christ in Saint Jo. He married Nancy Haverkamp on Aug. 4, 1966 in Sherman. Together they owned and operated Henley printing for 20 years.

Henley is survived by his wife, Nancy Henley, Saint Jo; children, Lynn Henley, Nocona, Nannette Walterscheid, Muenster and Shannon Foster, Gainesville; sister, Carolyn McGee, Nocona; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or The Church of Christ in Saint Jo or Nocona.

Arrangement entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel of Nocona.