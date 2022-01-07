October 25, 1931 – June 29, 2022

BELLEVUE – Rosa Jane Neels, 90, of Bellevue, passed away June 29, 2022 in Bowie.

The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on July 5, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie. A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. on July 6, at Hopewell Cemetery in Stoneburg.

Rosa was born Oct. 25, 1931 in Stoneburg to James H. Turner and Laura Clark. She was a graduate of Moline, IL High School. Rosa was a baker and cake decorator. Her hobbies included gardening, sewing, quilting, crocheting, cooking and dancing. Rosa was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and the Montague County Cowboy Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Junior Neels; sister, Patricia Darrell; brother, Tandy Tuner II; step-sister, Francis Jones and grandson, Charles J. Neels.

Rosa is survived by her daughter, Sarah Phares, Rock Hill, SC; sons, Mike Neels and wife Elizabeth, Bellevue and Jim Neels and wife Renee, Lone Tree, IA; grandchildren, Tasha Schultz, Scott Phares and wife Sue, Jenny Protsman and husband Jon, Rustin Phares and wife Louba, Alicia Prilipp and husband Jeremy, Casey Neels and wife Stephanie, Matthew Neels and wife Ashley, Lauren Creasy and husband Isaac and Emma Cramer; 15 great grandchildren and numerous great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

