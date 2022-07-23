Sanders takes over as new Bowie volleyball coach

Bowie will have a new volleyball coach heading into this season.

Ashley Sanders is coming back to the community, taking over from Breanna Jones who is staying with the district but taking a backseat from coaching to spend more time with her family.

Sanders has ties to Bowie as she went to school here up until sixth grade, but has family in the town that has kept her coming back for years. She ultimately graduated from Northwest High School before getting her bachelor of arts at the University of North Texas on a track scholarship.

She has never worked as a coach in the school sense, spending two years at Red Oak as an algebra teacher. She has coached at several clinics, camps and clubs during the years though while also competing in sand volleyball up to as recently as this year.

Despite her inexperience at being a varsity head coach, her knowledge of the game was one of the main reasons cited by Athletic Director Hugh Farmer for picking Sanders to succeed Jones.

“I think she is the type of person the kids will really respond to,” Farmer said. “I think they are going to get after it and they are going to really respect her knowledge and her passion

Sanders knows the role comes with a lot of different things to manage besides just coaching her girls on the court, but is looking forward to the challenge.

“There are a lot more moving parts involved when it comes to varsity sports and I think it will be an adjustment,” Sanders said. “Coach Jones has reached out to me and offered any advice she has with being in that position which I am grateful for.”

She has not gotten a chance to meet all of her players yet, but is impressed with the ones she has met.

“I do feel like they are a great group of athletes who love to compete,” Sanders said.

