Sewer line project finally moving to design stage

By BARBARA GREEN

The City of Bowie’s $9.7 million project to replace some 10 miles of aging sewer line finally seems to be moving forward as the state approved the final engineering feasibility report, which is essentially permission for engineers to move forward with the design phase.

Bowie City Manager Bert Cunningham informed the council of the approval this past week. He estimates the design phase will run into January or February of 2023, but shortly thereafter, the bid process should kick into gear.

It seems like this project has been in the work for ages. The city’s loan application and project were approved in spring 2021 and it moved on to environmental study, engineer studies, etc.

