Six-man all-star game this week

The Texas Six-Man Coaches Association presents its all-star games this week on July 15-16.

Not only will there be a football all-star games for division I and division II players, but there will also be a boy’s and girl’s basketball all-star games as well.

From Montague County, there are five athletes who are confirmed to be playing in the games along with a coaching staff.

From Gold-Burg, Kolton Whitaker and Kani Grace will be playing in the division II football all-star game.

Both were a part of the most successful teams in school history, winning the program’s first district title and playoff game in 2021. From Forestburg, Braxton Osteen will join them on the east team.

The other two athletes from rival schools Saint Jo and Forestburg will team up to play in the girl’s basketball all-star game.

The Lady Panther’s Elaina Everson and the Lady Horn’s Faith Moore will represent their schools one last time playing for the east team.

Finally, the football coaching staff from Saint Jo led by Coach Mark Stevens will be leading the east team in the division I all-star football game. Assistant coaches are Daniel Lindenborn, Bob Bowden and Mason Binder.

Both football games are scheduled to play at Iowa Park High School. The division I game is at 7:30 p.m. on July 15. The division II game will be played at the same time and place on July 16.

The basketball games will be played at Rider High School on July 16. The girl’s game is scheduled to play first at noon while the boy’s game will follow at 2 p.m.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.