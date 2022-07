There will be a summer book sale by the Friends of the Bowie Library July 21-23 at the library.

The sale times will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 21; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 22 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 23.

Come find a few books to enjoy during the hot summer days by the pool or under the AC. Proceeds support Friends’ projects at the library.