August 30, 1938 – July 14, 2022

WICHITA FALLS – Treva Price, 83, died on July 14, 2022.

The family received friends from 2 – 4 p.m. on July 17, at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A funeral service was at 10 a.m. on July 18, in the chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Simons as the officiant. A graveside service followed at Dye Mound Cemetery in Saint Jo.

Price was born Aug. 30, 1938 in Saint Jo. She graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1956 and attended Draughon’s Business College. She worked as an office clerk at Central Freight Lines until her retirement in 1998. She married John Dunn in 1956 and together they had two daughters.

She married her husband of 26 years, Russell Price, in 1981. After retirement, they purchased an RV and traveled around the country. She loved to host parties and enjoyed finding bargains at garage sales to resell on e-bay. She also enjoyed reading, going to the casino and game nights with her friends, attending “water class” and listening to old country gospel music.

Price is preceded in death by her husband, Russell Price; parents, Floyd and Ola Steadham; brother, James Steadham; sister, Gail Mooneyham; grandparents and two sons-in-law.

She is survived by her daughters, Dana Miller and Lisa Johnson; stepchildren, Dail Price, Loretta Nichols and Mary Lipe; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law and many loved nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Arrangements entrusted to Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.