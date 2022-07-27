Uselton named new veteran’s service officer, proposed budget adopted

By BARBARA GREEN

Angela Uselton, who has worked in the Montague County Veteran’s Service office for the past seven years, was named the new veteran’s service officer by the commissioner’s court on Monday.

She will immediately fill the position left vacant on July 7 when Colm Murphy resigned after nearly 10 years on the job. Murphy said in his letter of resignation that recent events have unfolded where he feels the office can “no longer prosper with me at the helm.” He also recommended Uselton, who has already received training as a VSO, to take over the job.

At Monday’s court meeting, the position was listed on the agenda for discussion in executive session. During public comments, Jerry Cody, an active volunteer veteran in the VSO, asked to speak during public comments. He was representing a large group of nearly a dozen veterans who supported Uselton’s appointment.

The commissioners also approved a proposed budget for 2022-23 and continues discussions about possible expenditures in a workshop.

