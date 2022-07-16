Workman hosts clinic at Bowie

Bowie’s most recent professional athlete Brandon Workman spent two days this week hosting a baseball clinic at the high school field.

The two-time World Series champion pitcher who graduated from Bowie High School in 2007 wanted to give back to his community and contacted former high school teammate and current Bowie baseball Coach Tyler Price.

“Brandon reached out to me about doing this and I thought it was a great idea,” Price said. “Something that would be good for the kids around here. I thought it was a real cool opportunity so I was all for it.”

Workman brought along his college teammate at the University of Texas and former major league catcher Cameron Rupp along with his dad Dennis Workman who coached him up as a kid.

Workman followed the Jackrabbits playoff run all the way to the regional finals, the farthest since 1981.

He wanted to help both the current and next generation continue to grow the game in the area.

Despite the heat, 40-50 kids showed up ready to learn the fundamentals as well as brush shoulders with professional baseball players.

“It’s definitely great being able to do this,” Workman said. “They definitely had a great season at the varsity level so just trying to kind of help some of the younger kids along and try to build a program here. It’s awesome to be able to help out a little bit.”

