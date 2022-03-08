The countdown is on for the first day of school which begins next week for three school districts in Montague County and the rest open the following week.

To help you get started on the right foot for the new school year inside today’s Bowie News find the Back to School section that contains supply list for all the schools, as well as information on the sales tax holiday and other helpful tips.

Gold-Burg and Prairie Valley Independent School Districts host their Meet the Teacher events this week on Aug. 4.

For the Bears, Meet the Teacher is at 6 p.m. The first day of school will be on Aug. 8. The district is once again providing the majority of school supplies, which students may pick up that night.

Prairie Valley Meet the Teacher will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. There also will be a kick-off pep rally will be at 6 p.m. in the gym that night. The year opens on Aug. 9.

Read the full story on schools starts in the mid-week Bowie News.