Forestburg welcomes big crowd for watermelon festival

08/17/2022 COUNTY LIFE 0

The community of Forestburg was filled to the rim with visitors and residents Saturday for the 42nd annual Forestburg Watermelon Festival. A parade opened the morning. Throughout the day there were games, music, contests and activities.

A barbecue dinner was a sell-out at the Forestburg Community Center after the parade.
Jason Blevins enjoys a cold piece of sweet watermelon served up Saturday after the parade. (Photos by Barbara Green) Watch for more photos in the mid-week and weekend Bowie News.

