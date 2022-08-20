By BARBARA GREEN

Joanne Keeler says education has always been fun for her and she can even vividly remember her kindergarten classroom. This week as she begins her new job as principal at Bowie High School, Keeler says she will continue to follow a simple philosophy of trying to do what’s best for the students and teachers.

Keeler comes to Bowie after five years as an assistant principal at 5A Denton High School. With 2,000 students DHS had a principal, associate principal and five assistant principals.

While she loved her time at Denton High and raising her family in Krum, she decided it was time for a change to get to a smaller school and a place where she could be in the same district as her two boys.

“I couldn’t cheer on the Denton team Friday night, while my eighth grader was playing at the same time in Krum,” said Keeler when she got the BHS job.

Krum is exploding with people and after growing up in the country in Pennsylvania, she felt it was time this past spring to start looking around before her oldest got into junior high. With the support of her husband, Scott, and sons, Kyle, eighth grade and Kinsler, fourth, she began watching for opportunities. Bowie’s job came up and within two weeks she had a new job.

The new principal was raised in Charleroi, PA on a rural 100-acre farm with an older sister and younger brother. As a child she remembers lining up her baby dolls to play school, so she always knew part of her wanted to be a teacher; however, with a dad who was not only a rancher but a nurse, and a sister who became a nurse, she had an interest in health care.

