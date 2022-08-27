State FFA officers visit Forestburg ISD

Forestburg School hosted the Texas FFA State President Windsor Godfrey, Bryson and first Vice President Bryce Fisher, Florence, on Aug. 24. They gave a presentation about gaining confidence in oneself to the fourth through 12th graders. The Travel Team, as the two are called, also visited with the Forestburg FFA officers. (Top) The state officers are shown with the Forestburg FFA officers: Kylie Clure, Cade Bargar, Carson Quibell, Kyler Willett, Rachel Allen, Reagan Ladewig and Savannah Calk. (Courtesy photos)

State FFA officers: (Right) Texas FFA State President Windsor Godfrey, Bryson and first (Left) Vice President Bryce Fisher, Florence.