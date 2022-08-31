Dorman graduates DPS trooper academy

Riley Dorman, a 2009 graduate of Bowie High School, graduated from the Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Academy during ceremonies in Austin on Aug. 26.

Class A-2022 had 45 new troopers commissioned after they completed the vigorous 28-week training academy where they were tested both mentally and physically.

Dorman is the son of Timmy and Synda Dorman of Bowie. Riley joins his brother Taylor “Rob” Dorman, who graduated from the DPS academy 10 years ago and is a helicopter pilot for the DPS at the border in Del Rio. The rookie recruit will be joining his brother as Del Rio will be his first station in a few weeks.

