December 24, 1993 – August 6, 2022

HENRIETTA – Alan Alton Self, 28, died on Aug. 6, 2022 in Galveston.

A graveside service will take place at 10 a.m. on Aug. 13, at Robert’s Branch Cemetery in Jack County with Pastor Steven Bernard officiating.

Self was born Dec. 24, 1993 in Midland to David and Donna Kay Wells Self. He was a volunteer firefighter and loved helping anyone who was down on their luck. You would often find him changing tires on the side of the road, dropping his plans to help a friend in need or on icy roads pulling people out of a ditch. He also loved taking an old truck and fixing it up with all his emergency lights.

Self is preceded in death by his mother, Donna Kay Self; grandfather, Alton Self; great-grandparents, E.E. and Sylvia Finney and two aunts.

He is survived by his parents, David and Rhonda Self, Henrietta; grandparents, Nancy Self, Antelope, TX and Sharon Breeden, Tulsa; brothers, Jeremy Self, Antelope, Justin Hicks, Iowa Park and Joshua Hicks, Olney; sisters, Brianna Gillaspie, Saint Marys, GA and Destiny Ford, St. Louis, MO; three aunts; one uncle; one great uncle and numerous nieces and nephews.

