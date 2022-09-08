November 30, 1959 – August 4, 2022

BOWIE – Betty Jean Brickey, 62, passed away on Aug. 4, 2022.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation and will schedule a memorial service at a later date.

Betty was born on Nov. 30, 1959 in Camden, NJ. She was the youngest of 11 siblings. Betty was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a brave and unstoppable eight-year breast cancer survivor.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Eddie.

Betty is survived by her husband, Michael Brickey, Bowie; son, Charles Martin and wife Ashley, Wichita, KS; six grandchildren; sister-in-law, Pam Burkhart and husband Charles, Bowie and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Paid publication