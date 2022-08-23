September 2, 1930 – August 18, 2022

BOWIE – Betty Jo Martin, 91, passed away Aug. 18, 2022 in Decatur.

A graveside memorial service will take place at a later date.

Martin was born to Walter and Pam Walker on Sept. 2, 1930 in Vashti. She was married to the late A.J. Martin. She was a nurse aide at Bellmire in Bowie until her retirement.

She is preceded in death by her husband, A.J. Martin.

She is survived her daughters, Kathy Reed, Bowie and Debbie Martin, Bowie; sons, Jody Martin, Bowie and David Martin, Bowie; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.