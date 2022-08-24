BISD trustees refine the 2022-23 budget

By BARBARA GREEN

Bowie Independent School District trustees put final touches on its budget proposal for 2022-23 and will consider its adoption in a called meeting on Aug. 31.

The board gave tentative approval to a six percent pay raise. For teachers, the steps have been adjusted and the raises would be an average of 3-10% based on the step.

The aides will get a 6%, as will the remaining staff. Superintendent Blake Enlow said there was a concentrated effort to get salaries up to at least $40,000 for teachers.

Health insurance is going up 5.2% to 7.5% depending on the coverage. The retirement system contribution will stay the same at 8%.

Finance Director Paula Peterson made some clarifications including an error in a projected surplus, which she previously said would be about $692,000. Some restricted grants had been included and totaled about $400,000.

