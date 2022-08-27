Bowie City Council adopts budget’s first read, no comments on tax rate proposal

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

The Bowie City Council adopted the first reading of the 2022-23 budget and conducted a public hearing on the proposed tax rate during a brief half-hour session this week.

City Manager Bert Cunningham also reported on a major street problem that resulted in a one-block section of Nelson to Lamb to be closed after a portion of the road collapsed.

Budget and tax rate

There were no public comments made during a public hearing on the proposed tax rate. The council is offering a 2022 tax rate of .5430 cents per $100 in property value. This is a .312% decrease from the .5447 cent rate from 2021; however, due to higher property values, the tax bill will go up.

In the notice for public hearing, the tax on an average homestead taxable value if $133,381 for 2022 and brings a tax on the average homestead of $724. This compared to the average value of $117,925 in 2021 when the tax bill was $581.

The tax rate will be adopted at a September meeting.

Read the full story on this week’s meeting in your weekend Bowie News.