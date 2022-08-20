Bowie City Council to review tax rate, first reading of budget

The Bowie City Council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed tax rate of .5430 cents at its 6 p.m. Aug. 22 meeting and will hear the first reading for the 2022-23 budget ordinance.

This proposed tax rate for 2022 is .0017 cents lower than the 2021 rate of .54470 cents per $100 in property value. It will have its first reading at the Sept. 12 meeting.

The budget ordinance lists utility fund expenses proposed at $11,516,160 and general fund at $9546,160. Councilors must approve two readings before it is finally adopted on Sept. 12.

Other new business for the council will be a discussion of the proposed 2022-23 budgets for Bowie Economic Development Corporation 4A and Bowie 4B Sales Tax Corporation. Two reappointments to the 4A board and three for the 4B board also will be reviewed.

The termination of an interlocal governmental corporation contract for application and administrative services Texas Community Development Program between the city and Nortex Regional Planning Commission as recommended and requested by Nortex will be presented.

The one item of old business is the ordinance setting new rates for solid waste collection. Last month, Waste Connections exercised its contractual option to increase rates based on the consumer price index. The single family residential polycart will go from $14.32 to $15.63. The basic commercial polycart will go from $19.50 to $21.28. This is separate from the fuel adjustment cost. Other categories for services for various size containers also will be adjusted.

City Manager Bert Cunningham will make his monthly report on the community development block grant program, service with PCNet, the solid waste grant and Waste Connections.