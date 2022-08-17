Bowie finishes third at first tournament

The Bowie Lady Rabbits had a great first tournament at Burkburnett’s Cool in Boomtown event.

The Lady Rabbits ended up finishing third overall after going 5-1.

Coming into the tournament, Bowie had yet to get tested in an actual game. The Lady Rabbits had easily beaten Archer City and Alvord earlier in the week without dropping a set.

Despite expecting to get tested, that stayed true for the first four games.

In pool play Bowie won all of its matches against tournament host Burkburnett (25-10, 25-19), Petrolia (25-14, 25-9) and Vernon Northside (25-13, 25-20).

This got them into the gold bracket where the Lady Rabbits then beat Bridgeport in straight sets 25-6 and 25-23.

Unfortunately, the unbeaten streak came to an end against perennial state power Boyd that kept Bowie out of the championship game. No scores from coach were provided.

This meant the Lady Rabbits played Vernon for the third place title where they pulled it off. No scores were given from the match.

