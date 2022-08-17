Bowie Rural VFD readies fish fry, concert

Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department is making plans for its annual fish fry fundraiser on Sept. 24 at the Bowie Community Center, 413 Pelham.

Fish with all the fixings will be served from 5:30 to 8 p.m. or sell out. Enjoy live music and an auction.

There also will be a prize drawing for a Glock .48 handgun and a Predator 6.5 Creedmoor rifle. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20.

For more information or to donate items call Terry Gunter, 940-531-1934 or Randall Preuninger 940-841-4277.

Along with the dinner, the fire department also is hosting a fall concert that night in the community center featuring Carson Jeffery with special guest Graycie York. The concert is at 8 p.m.

For tickets visit outhousetickets.com.

Both are events that help the firefighters maintain and upgrade equipment. All donations are appreciated and welcomed by the volunteer firefighters.