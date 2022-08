Bowie Animal Shelter was the site of a Clear the Shelters event this past Saturday. Friends of the Bowie Animal Shelter and ShelterHearts hosted a bake sale, silent auction and prize drawings at the fundraiser, along with showing off the adoptable pets in the shelter. (Photos by Barbara Green)

Clear the Shelters day included a bake sale, silent auctions and adoption fees for pets were waived. Friends of the Bowie Animal Shelter, ShelterHearts and Easy Street Shelter of Saint Jo participated.

Canine goodies.