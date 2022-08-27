Boy, age 10, dies in a drowning

A 10-year-old boy drowned in a tank near his family’s home between Saint Jo and Montague after the battery-operated vehicle he was riding in turned over by the water.

Montague County Chief Deputy Jack Lawson said Saint Jo EMS and deputies responded about 2:41 p.m. on Aug. 24. Lawson did not release the names on Thursday.

He explained the boy was driving his tractor around the yard while his mom was doing yard work and his dad was in the house. The father told them it was common for the boy to ride around, and he had seen him come by several times.

The mother said she looked over toward the tank and she did not see him, but then she saw the tractor had turned over.

“She called her husband and they found him in about two feet of water five feet from the shore. They started CPR and did that until EMS arrived. He was transported to Nocona General Hospital, where the child died,” explained Lawson.

The deputy added this is being investigated as an unattended death that appears to be a tragic accident. An autopsy will be performed