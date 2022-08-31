Buckle Up for Lane’s Sake tourney recap

Bowie

The Bowie Lady Rabbits wrapped up their final tournament of the season with their best stretch of play at Nocona’s Buckle Up for Lane’s Sake tournament.

The Lady Rabbits went 7-0 and won the overall tournament championship despite facing several tough teams.

Bowie did well earlier in the month at its first two tournaments at both Burkburnett (third place) and in a tougher field at Glen Rose (runner-up to consolation title).

The Lady Rabbits started the tournament with a familiar foe. Boyd had given Bowie its only loss in its first tournament and later won on the Lady Rabbits home court.

This third meeting was different as everything went Bowie’s way. The Lady Rabbits dispatched the Lady Jackets easily 25-16 and 25-18 to start off pool play on Thursday.

Bowie won its second match easily playing Henrietta’s JV team with scores 25-15 and 25-12. The toughest match ironically came against a 1A Bryson team that kept the sets close and easily could have won either one. The Lady Rabbits came out on top in both sets with scores 26-24 and 25-20.

Thursday pool play wrapped up against an Archer City team Bowie easily beat to open the season two weeks earlier. Things went much the same as it did in the first matchup, with the Lady Rabbits winning dominantly 25-8 and 25-15.

After going 4-0 in pool play and not dropping a set, this gave Bowie a one seed entering the gold bracket two days later on Saturday.

The Lady Rabbits started off playing the varsity Henrietta team, a district opponent that is expected to challenge them in the standings. Bowie beat the Lady Cats at last week’s previous tournament to get the early season mental edge, but would Saturday be a different story?

It was only the since the match ended after two sets instead of three. Bowie came out on top again, though both sets were pretty competitive with scores of 25-20 and 25-21.

The next match against an always tough Windthorst program only gave the Lady Rabbits pause for the first set. Bowie won the tightly contested set 25-22 before easily running away with the second set, winning 25-13.

This put the Lady Rabbits into the championship match against Lindsay. It was the most consistently close match of the tournament for Bowie, but the team kept up its streak of not losing a set throughout the whole tournament, winning both sets 25-22 to win the tournament championship.

Nocona

The Nocona Lady Indians wrapped up tournament season by hosting the always important Buckle Up for Lane tournament.

The Lady Indians went 5-2 overall and finished fourth overall in a field full of some of the toughest teams in the area.

Nocona first played pool games on Thursday. Old district opponent City View stole the first set off the Lady Indians, but that would be the only one they lost that day. Nocona went on to win that game 2-1.

Another former district opponent Jacksboro fell in straight sets along with matches against Wichita Falls and Petrolia to finish pool play undefeated. This meant the Lady Indians advanced to the gold bracket on Saturday.

Nocona started out the day with a good start, beating Iowa Park in straight sets to advance to the winner side of the bracket.

It was here where the Lady Indians had their first blemish of the tournament. A Lindsay team that wound up being tournament runners-up won the match in straight sets which meant Nocona played its final match for third place.

Unfortunately, the Lady Indians ran into Windthorst for the fourth time this season and who they played earlier in the week.

The Lady Trojans won the first three matches and unfortunately Saturday was no different. It went to three sets, but Nocona fell to Windthorst to finish fourth overall.

