Budget, tax rate top Bowie city agenda

Financial issues will dominate the Bowie City Council meeting opening with a budget workshop, followed by a public hearing on the budget and a proposed 2022 tax rate.

The council will gather earlier than normal for the budget workshop starting at 4 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 6 p.m.

City Manager Bert Cunningham presented the proposed budget last month as basic with no frills or big ticket items. It is fully balanced if tax projections and revenue estimates hold.

Some of the budget highlights include a three percent proposed raise for employees given at the discretion of the department head to the respective employees; the first budget to include the higher sewer rate to help fund the $9.7 million loan to replace 57,000 linear feet of sewer line; credit card fees to help the city to pay the processing for utility payments; the addition of two more school resource officers and a rate increase from Waste Connections.

