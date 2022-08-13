City of Bowie looking at .5430 cent tax rate

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

The Bowie City Council is considering a budget proposal totaling $21,062,773 for 2022-23 and a tax rate that is slightly less than 2021, at .5430 cents per $100 in property value.

It was a full evening for the council with a budget workshop starting at 4 p.m. followed by the regular meeting at 6 p.m. which had a lengthy agenda.

Pamela Woods, finance director, provided an overview of the primary funds in the budget, debt and the city’s lease program with Enterprise. There also were no comments made during a brief public hearing on the budget.

When City Manager Bert Cunningham presented the budget in July he noted it was a basic budget with no major new expenses. It will be the first year for the increased sewer rate that will go toward the $9.7 million in Texas Water Development Board loan payments for the sewer line project.

There also is a three percent pay increase for employees which will be allocated by the department heads. The city also will continue payments on various large equipment purchased in the last few years.

A $1,250,000 budget transfer from utility to the general fund also is allotted. There also are increases in vehicle insurance, worker’s compensation and across the board in supplies. There is one new employee that will be shared between finance/water/wastewater.

Read the full story in the Saturday edition of The Bowie News.