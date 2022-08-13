City team attends TPPA conference

Bowie City Manager Bert Cunningham reported to the city council about the Texas Public Power Conference and two infrastructure projects.

Cunningham, Mayor Gaylynn Burris and Electric Department Head Jay Evans attended the Texas Public Power Association annual meeting in Austin during the last week of July. Burris told the council when she attended the TPPA governing board meeting where she is a member the day before the conference Bowie was commended for keeping its rates low and it was the city with the second lowest rates in attendance. It was noted this is especially noteworthy as many entities are having to pass along rate hikes.

