Commissioners to consider tax rate, budget on Monday

The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will conduct public hearings on the proposed budget for 2022-23 and the 2022 proposed tax rate at 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 22.

Those will be followed by the regular court meeting at 9 a.m. where both items will be considered for action. Prior to those votes, a budget workshop is scheduled to discuss any last-minute changes.

The proposed tax rate for 2022 is .503631 cents per $100 in property taxes. The 2021 rate is .56410. A large increase in property values has pushed the rates down. Commissioners opted for the voter approval rate, which means any amount over this rate could be subject to a rollback election.

The total proposed budget with all funds is $16,541,063. Of that amount $10,814,885 is the general fund. A copy of the draft budget is located on the county website, however, it has been changed since it was originally approved and posted.

The sheriff and constable fees for the new year will be presented, along with a slate of election judges for county elections for a one-year term starting Aug. 1. The order calling the Nov. 8 general election also will be approved.

Other topics Monday will include: Consider imposing an optional Department of Motor Vehicles fees for 2023; authorize the county judge to sign the home-delivered meal grant program from the Texas Department of Agriculture; consider moving to LGS hosted services; discuss the House Bill 3834 cybersecurity training certification for state and local governments online compliance report for 2022; map endorsement agreement with Liberty Marketing Company; consider proposal between Montague County and Comcell; consider demolition of the Sunset Fire Department building in Sunset on fire department property and debris removal; release construction bond on the Ranches at Blackjack Meadows and approve preliminary plat for lots 1-7 Lake Pointe in precinct four.