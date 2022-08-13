County cemetery board plans fish fry fund-raiser

The Montague County Cemetery Board will have its annual fish fry fundraiser starting at 5 p.m. on Aug. 27.

Crappie and catfish will be served along with all the trimmings at the Forestburg Community Center. All you can eat will be $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. Take-out will be available.

Each year the cemetery board chooses an abandoned or forgotten cemetery to clean, along with maintaining cemeteries previously cleaned. This year, the board has concentrated on the Adora Cemetery near Queen’s Peak in Bowie.

Adora was once a thriving town but it quickly died when the railroad came through. The Adora Cemetery has been cleaned, but the tombstones are in need of repair. This is one of the oldest and most historic cemeteries in the county and the sacrifice of the pioneers buried there should not be forgotten.

The cemetery board works strictly on donations. Come and enjoy wild-caught fish and support the cemetery board’s efforts to preserve Montague County history.

Broken markers at Adora Cemetery. (Courtesy photo)