County may finalize its budget soon

Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Aug. 8 to consider a proposed tax rate and possibly wrap up its budget in a workshop.

At the Aug. 8 meeting the court approved a draft budget and posted it on the county website for public review, however, the budget still had several items that were unknown including several large expenditures using the COVID relief funds. That topic also is on Monday’s agenda.

The court will consider the rate, take a record vote and then set a public hearing. Kathy Phillips, county tax assessor/coll-

ector will present the certification of appraised values for 2022 along with the “no new revenue and voter approval tax rate” for 2022. View the budget proposal on the county website.

Commissioners will appoint members to the Montague County Historical Commission and present the 2021 Distinguished Service Award to its members.

The 2023 county holiday schedule will be reviewed, along with a proclamation naming September Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Other topics on the agenda include approval of a final plat of lots 1-13 Stonewood Ranch on 48.87 acres in precinct three and accept donations to chip seal portions of Miller Road in precinct two.