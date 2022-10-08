County offers .503631 cent tax rate for 2022

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Montague County Commissioners put the final touches on their 2022-23 budget approving a proposed tax rate that is more than six cents lower than last year and adding a new $1,200 cost of living increase for county employees, turning away from its every other year salary considerations.

The budget debate got slightly contentious at times, but for the most part, the questions and answers lead to compromises or a no vote. The workshop opened with Commissioner Bob Langford returning to his effort to take $100,000 from the American Rescue Plan state and local fiscal recovery funds and split it up among the four road and bridge precincts.

There were questions about how it is paid out and what it can be used for. County Auditor Jennifer Essary said a line item would be created in the precinct budget where bills could be submitted, it does not have to be submitted prior to use. Essary said it only has to be a county expense.

County Judge Kevin Benton said it can’t be used for salaries and is basically directed toward infrastructure. The judge explained he and Grant Coordinator Charley Lanier have been working on a list of possible projects, which he will soon bring to the court.

Tax Assessor-Collector Kathy Phillips presented the certification of appraised values that were $2,453,023,075 in net certified valued, $13,898,040 in rolling stock for a total of $2,466,921,115.

She also gave the court the “no new revenue rate” at .467765 cents per $100 in property value and the “voter approval tax rate” of .503631 cents.

The court accepted a proposed rate of .503631 cents per $100 in value. The voter approval rate means the court can adopt up to that rate before facing any voter election to change the rate. The no new revenue rate would provide the same tax revenue as the prior year. The 2021 tax rate is .56410 cents.

Read the full story on the budget preparations and the proposed tax rate in the mid-week edition.