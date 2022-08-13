Deadline approaching for broadband survey submission

The deadline is fast approaching for Montague County residents to complete and submit the broadband survey by Aug. 19.

The Montague County Broadband Committee, in partnership with Connected Nation Texas and funded by the Priddy Foundation, is asking everyone from business owners to first responders and everyone in between to participate in a brief 10-minute survey designed to assess internet needs and usage throughout the community.

Survey data will be used to create a technology action plan tailored to the unique connectivity needs of the county. You can access the survey through the county’s website at: co.montague.tx.us/. Residents can also access the survey directly by visiting: https://connectednation.org/montague-county-texas/.

Montague County joins 22 other communities in Texas whose broadband projects funded by the Priddy Foundation. To date, more than 50 communities in the state have worked along side CN Texas to build local broadband teams, map broadband assets, and create community action plans. Each community has had one common goal to close the digital divide in their residents.