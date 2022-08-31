Defense attorney’s arrest throws Fulbright case into a mistrial

The Sunday evening arrest of Joshua Fulbright’s defense attorney, Mark Barber, for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger under 15, lead to a second mistrial in the murder case involving a two-year-old girl.

The trial was about to start its second week of testimony on Monday in 97th District Court at Montague.

According to a press release from the district attorney’s office, a “personal issue came up with Fullbright’s defense attorney” that led the court to declare a mistrial in this case. The release states the state is working to ensure the case is promptly reset for trial.

Fulbright is accused of severely beating two-year-old Scarlette Olivia Newsom on Oct. 11, 2018. The toddler later died from her injuries. This trial began with jury selection on Aug. 22 for a murder charge for which he was indicted in 2021.

On Aug. 29, KFDX-TV news reported Barber’s arrest occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday in a traffic stop on State Highway 79 near Davis Road.

