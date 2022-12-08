December 16, 1937 – July 27, 2022

NOCONA – Donald Gene Ice, 84, died on July 27, 2022 in Nocona.

Visitation was from 6 – 8 p.m. on July 28, at the Montague County Cowboy Church in Montague. A funeral service took place at 10 a.m. on July 29, at the Montague County Cowboy Church with Pastor Joe Caballero as the officiant. Interment followed in Center Point Cemetery in Montague County.

Donald was born on Dec. 16, 1937 in Saint Jo, to Doyle and Gladys Buck Ice. He lived around the Nocona, Bonita and Sunset areas all of his life where he worked as a rancher. He was a Sunday school teacher and deacon at both Bethel Baptist Church of Nocona and Bonita Baptist Church. He also was a member of the Montague County Cowboy Church.

Donald was a hard worker and loved to garden. He always gave away extra produce from his garden to neighbors. He married the love of his life, Sandra Pierson, on Dec. 6, 1959 in Trenton, TX.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Gayle Morgan and Maxine Moore and brother, Jimmy Ice.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sandra Ice, Sunset; children, Paul Ice and wife Laura, Denton, Barry Ice and wife Marsha, Wichita Falls and Becky McCracken and husband Steve, Nocona; sisters, Tommie Sue Martin, Fort Worth, Bettye Hillard, Iowa Park, Carole Nance, Richardson and Judy Trietsch, Dean, TX; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to the Montague County Cowboy Church Youth Fund.

Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Wood Funeral Home in Nocona.

